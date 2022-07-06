Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 16,805 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,045 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,087,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,301,000 after buying an additional 1,023,322 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 46,921.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,228,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,882,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,235,000 after buying an additional 168,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,830,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,290,000 after buying an additional 1,448,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,684,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,525,000 after buying an additional 32,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer purchased 3,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 6,550 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,117.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ONB opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

ONB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

