Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

