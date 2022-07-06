Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 14,379 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,379 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

