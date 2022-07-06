Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New $5.12 Million Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 119,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

