SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

XBI opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.83. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $137.17.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

