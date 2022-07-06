Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $5.45 Million in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 81.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Dollar General stock opened at $250.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.50 and a 200-day moving average of $223.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

