Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys Shares of 24,461 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Cleveland Research raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $250.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.50 and its 200 day moving average is $223.81.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

