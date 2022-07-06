The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,408 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,783,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,435,000 after buying an additional 106,610 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after buying an additional 60,626 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after buying an additional 48,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBX. StockNews.com raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NYSE:GBX opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.47. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,873.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

