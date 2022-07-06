Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.48 Million Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,046 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NLOK opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.68. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

