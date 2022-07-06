Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.68 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 126.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,396 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 34,794 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.39. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

