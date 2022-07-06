Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Boosted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 205.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,438 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 890.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $114.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

