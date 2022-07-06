Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 15,040 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 139.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $184.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.14 and its 200-day moving average is $198.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $161.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

