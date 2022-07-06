Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,844 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Liberty Global by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Global by 61.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,706.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $484,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,060 in the last ninety days.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

LBTYK stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

