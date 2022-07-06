Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,843,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $90,133,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.58.

Moody’s stock opened at $280.05 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.20. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

