Mizuho Cuts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $105.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.34. Boston Properties has a one year low of $87.61 and a one year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

