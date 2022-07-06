Mizuho Cuts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $105.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.
Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.34. Boston Properties has a one year low of $87.61 and a one year high of $133.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Properties (Get Rating)
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
