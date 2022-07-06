Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Reaches $5.21 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.41 or 0.00091548 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.21 billion and $641.83 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017136 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00270568 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00045373 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 282,884,725 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AVAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.