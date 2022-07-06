Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Mizuho

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.91% from the company’s current price.

HPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $226,268,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,309,000 after purchasing an additional 706,138 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.