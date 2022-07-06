Wrapped Bitcoin One Day Volume Reaches $221.18 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $20,107.19 or 0.99967242 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.23 billion and $221.18 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00044456 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00025233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001401 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 260,089 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

