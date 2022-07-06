HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Cut to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

NYSE:HCA opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $165.88 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.26.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after buying an additional 562,876 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,853,000 after buying an additional 298,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after buying an additional 236,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

