Newscrypto (NWC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.20 Million

Newscrypto (NWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $10.50 million and $4.20 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00139642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00879820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00096615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016152 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.