Terracoin (TRC) Market Cap Tops $411,956.49

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $411,956.49 and approximately $12.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,113.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.46 or 0.00519347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00268666 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

