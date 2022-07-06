Crust Network Hits Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crust Network has a market cap of $2.46 million and $383,185.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00003998 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crust Network Profile

CRU is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

