Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of KRC stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.