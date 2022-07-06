Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($208.33) to €185.00 ($192.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($187.50) to €175.00 ($182.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.