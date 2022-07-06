DXdao Price Tops $433.55 on Major Exchanges (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $433.55 or 0.02155475 BTC on major exchanges. DXdao has a market capitalization of $21.38 million and approximately $17,190.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00301801 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002338 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005237 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

