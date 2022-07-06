Loser Coin (LOWB) One Day Volume Tops $519,041.00

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $519,041.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00139642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00879820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00096615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016152 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

