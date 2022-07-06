Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.

Shares of ALLE opened at $100.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.31. Allegion has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Allegion by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,426,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Allegion by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after buying an additional 28,674 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

