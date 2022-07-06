DA Davidson Lowers Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) to Neutral

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of GO opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of -0.28. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $96,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at $714,349.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,867 shares of company stock valued at $25,114,943 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

