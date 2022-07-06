Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CL King

Equities researchers at CL King started coverage on shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CJS Securities began coverage on Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MTRN opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.13. Materion has a 12 month low of $66.92 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. Materion’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materion will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Materion by 1,870.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Materion by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

