SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $45.49 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after buying an additional 419,067 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 574,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after buying an additional 258,704 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in SL Green Realty by 933.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 273,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 247,360 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $17,338,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,200,000 after buying an additional 204,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.