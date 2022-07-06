ACoconut (AC) Market Capitalization Tops $143,557.13

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. ACoconut has a market cap of $143,557.13 and $28,695.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00026887 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000228 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009040 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

