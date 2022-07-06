Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.49. Fastly has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $58.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $221,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,292,578.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $166,478.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756,428 shares in the company, valued at $80,874,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,368 shares of company stock valued at $550,852. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

