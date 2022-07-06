Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Rating Increased to Hold at ING Group

Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at ING Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IOBCF opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. Ion Beam Applications has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $23.45.
