Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Rating Increased to Hold at ING Group

Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at ING Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IOBCF opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. Ion Beam Applications has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

About Ion Beam Applications (Get Rating)

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

