POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

NASDAQ PNT opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $701.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other POINT Biopharma Global news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 845.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.