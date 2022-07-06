Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MERC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Mercer International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

MERC stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $819.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Mercer International had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $592.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Mercer International by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in Mercer International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mercer International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

