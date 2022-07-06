PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Piper Sandler

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.74. The company has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.