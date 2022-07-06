Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.
Shares of FUSN opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.04. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76.
In other news, CEO John Valliant sold 4,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $27,201.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,426.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,334 shares of company stock worth $143,943. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 190,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after buying an additional 1,481,037 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
