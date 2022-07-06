Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.84.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $1,150,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,944,980.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 51,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $5,589,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,624 shares of company stock worth $26,771,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

