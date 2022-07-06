Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 560 ($6.78) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.66) to GBX 600 ($7.27) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.51) to GBX 740 ($8.96) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Glencore in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.63) to GBX 640 ($7.75) in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.00.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. Glencore has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

