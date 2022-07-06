Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE ENFN opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enfusion will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,411,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,344,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

