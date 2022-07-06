Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.50% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.