Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.50% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
