Piper Sandler Lowers Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target to $4.00

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.
SUNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.
Shares of NYSE SUNL opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $697,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
