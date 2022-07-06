Piper Sandler Lowers Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target to $4.00

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

SUNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE SUNL opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02.

Sunlight Financial ( NYSE:SUNL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $697,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

