Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) to Hold

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cheuvreux lowered Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf lowered Nordex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €13.00 ($13.54) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €18.00 ($18.75) to €19.50 ($20.31) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Nordex stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

