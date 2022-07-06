Piper Sandler Trims Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price to $44.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s previous close.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

FOUR stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 2.08. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 27,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

