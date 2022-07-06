Piper Sandler Trims Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price to $44.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s previous close.
FOUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.
FOUR stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 2.08. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.
In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 27,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
