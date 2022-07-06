Woodcoin (LOG) One Day Volume Hits $198,186.00

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $3.52 or 0.00017521 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $28.32 million and $198,186.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,113.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.00 or 0.05662782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00029190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00249050 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.74 or 0.00620158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00074577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.46 or 0.00519347 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

