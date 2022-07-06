McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.03-$3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.