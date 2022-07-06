Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.14 million.

SCS stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 341.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In related news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $46,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,346 shares in the company, valued at $231,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Steelcase in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Steelcase by 70.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 32.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase in the first quarter worth about $233,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

