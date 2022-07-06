Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.57. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $52.04.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $455,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 42.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.