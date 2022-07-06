Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

SABR stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. Sabre has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabre will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 83.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

