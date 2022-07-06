Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) PT Raised to $24.00 at Citigroup

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 112.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 196,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock worth $430,001,180. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth $1,478,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $17,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

